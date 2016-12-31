AL leader attempted to murder, woman shot dead

Khulna: A stray bullet killed a woman when miscreants attempted to murder an Awami League leader and former councillor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC).

The deceased was identified as Shipra, wife of Chitta Ranjan Kundu, deputy general manager of Khulna branch of Shilpa Bank.

The incident happened at Dolkhola intersection of the city around 11:00am on Saturday.

Secretary of the ruling Awami League and former councillor of KCC ward no. 27. But the bullet struck Shipra as the gun was misdirected during firing, leaving her wounded critically. She was immediately rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) where she succumbed.

Shafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar Police Station, confirmed the news.