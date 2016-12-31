Dot bangla, a victory for Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed dot bangla domain as a victory for Bangladesh.

She said, “Dot bangla is a victory for Bangladesh. It is also a victory for the country`s people and martyrs of the liberation war and language movement.

The premier said this while inaugurating dot bangla domain through video conference from her official resident Gonobhabon around 12:00pm on Saturday.

“The Sonar Bangla dreamt by Bangabandhu, founding father of the nation, has moved another step forward through dot bangla domain,” she added.