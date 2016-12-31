One killed in Laxmipur ‘gunfight’

Abul Bashar, chief of a terror gang, was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with police in the district early Saturday.

The gunfight took place at Kajjalipur village under Parbatinagar union of Laxmipur sadar upazila.

Abul Bashar was the son of Syed Ahmad at Sonapur village.

Three policemen-SI Omar Faruk and constables Quddus and Utpal-were injured in the gunfight.

Police also recovered a LG and five rounds of bullets from the spot.

Abdullah Al Mamun Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said acting on secret information that a gang of terrorists were staying in the area, a team of police conducted a drive there.

Sensing danger, the terrorists opened fire at police, prompting a retaliation that triggered a gunfight.

At one stage, Bashar was caught in the line of fire and injured while others managed to flee the scene.

The injured was taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Bashar was wanted in 15 cases filed for robbery, murder and kidnapping, said the OC.