5 dead bodies recovered as boat capsizes in Shitalakha

Gazipur: Five dead bodies have been recovered after a boat capsized in Shitalakha river in Kapasia of Gazipur on Friday evening.

The deceased are identified as Atik, 26, son of Abdul Hai Babul of Paratala area of Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi district, Tajim Khan, 14, of Noni Khan of Madhyanagar village of the same area, Kohinoor Begum, 25, wife of Noor Mohammad of Alinagar village, Md. Quiyum, 17, son of Tara Mia of Talajhula village, and Anu Mia, 40, son of Hasan Ali of Lakhpur village.

Dulal Mia, Sub-Inspector of Kapasia Police Station, said the deceased along with others were heading towards Taraganj of Kapasia to join a concert on a boat. The boat capsized near Taragnaj Kheyaghat on Friday evening.

Most of the passengers of the boat managed to swim to shore while 5 to 7 went missing. Locals recovered 3 dead bodies while divers from Dhaka and Tongi Fire Stations later recovered two more bodies, the SI added.