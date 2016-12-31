Kangana to get hitched in 2017

Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is not one to be once bitten, twice shy. Even after making headlines this year for her ugly legal spat with rumoured ex Hrithik Roshan, the actor still believes in the institution of marriage.

Legal notices were exchanged, a former lover even referred to her as a “witch,” but Kangana is not deterred. In an upcoming episode of Vh1 Inside Access, Kangana revealed that she wants to get hitched in 2017. The actor`s response was to a question about what fans can expect from her in the new year.

There is conjecture that Kangana has found love again, for when she was asked about the lucky guy, her suggestive smile spoke volumes.

