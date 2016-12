National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) will organise the “National Textbook Festival” on January 1 across the country.

An Education Ministry press release has been issued in this regard on Friday.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid will inaugurate the central programme of the “National Textbook Festival-2017” at Azimpur Government Girls School and College in the capital at 9.30 am on January 1.