PM’s flight glitch: 7 Biman staff on fresh remand

A court in Dhaka on Friday placed seven staff of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on a eight-day remand again in a case filed over the technical glitch that caused a Biman flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make an emergency landing in Turkmenistan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Waskuruni Khan Chowdhury passed the order when inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit Mahbub Alam, also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand for them.

The remanded Biman officials are— Debesh Chowdhury, chief engineer (production); SA Siddique, chief engineer (quality assurance); Billal Hossain, principal engineer; technician Samiul Haque, Lutfor Rahman, Milon Chandra Biswas and Zakir Hossain.

Earlier on December 22, the seven Biman officials were placed on seven-day police remand each when they were produced before a court. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Rani Chakrabarty passed the remand order.

Following the similar incident, another two staff of Biman Bangladesh Airlines engineer Rokonuzzaman and junior technician Siddiqur Rahman surrendered before a Dhaka court and were sent to jail on the same day.

A Biman flight carrying the prime minister had to make an emergency landing at the Ashgabat International Airport Turkmenistan on her way to Budapest on November 27 as engine-1 of the plane was losing oil pressure.

After the emergency landing, engineers found that a nut was loose causing the oil pressure loss.

Biman authorities formed a technical probe committee the following day to find the reason behind the incident.

Based on the findings of the probe committee, Biman first suspended six employees and later three others and filed the case against them.