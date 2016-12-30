Police alert to nab militants: IGP

Mymensingh: Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque said, “They have intensified detective surveillance to apprehend militants. The militants will be brought to justice soon.”

The IGP came up with the statement while inaugurating CC camera network and media center at police super’s office in Mymensingh on Friday noon with Superintendent of Police in Mymensingh Syed Nurul Islam in the chair.

Shahidul said, “The general people along with the law enforcers should come forward to stamp out militancy from the country. Every family should be aware of their children so that they cannot get involved in the militant activities afresh.”

Special security measures have been taken in big cities of the country on the eve of New Year, he added.