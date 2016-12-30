8 killed in Jharkhand coal mine cave-in

At least eight people were killed and several others were feared trapped in an opencast coal mine at Rajmahal area of Eastern rpt Eastern Coalfields Ltd after a cave-in on Thursday night.

A heap of mud caved in at the entry point of the Latmatia mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Godda district, police said. The collapse occurred at 8:30pm yesterday, the state disaster management department said.

“So far, bodies of eight miners have been recovered from the mine. Rescue work is on,” RR Mishra, officiating CMD of ECL, said. Police said two persons were injured in the incident and were being treated at a hospital.

About 40 workers are suspected to be still trapped under the debris.

Several vehicles were also trapped, according to police.

Rescue work started after midnight, the disaster management department said. Four workers have been rescued, and admitted in a hospital at Mahagama in Godda. The condition of one of the workers is reportedly serious.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is closely monitoring the situation, and has asked concerned officials to intensify rescue operations.

“Saddened by the loss of lives at a mine in Jharkhand. My prayers are with those trapped inside. Spoke to CM Raghubar Das on the situation,” Modi said on twitter.

Expressing sorrow, the Jharkhand Chief Minister today announced assistance of Rs two lakh for the families of the miners who died in the accident.

He also announced Rs 25,000 to the injured, official sources said.

“All senior officials have been asked to stay at the site,” the CM said on twitter.

Coal India has been requested for a mining rescue station team with specialized equipment.

At the time of the cave-in at the Rajmahal Open Cast Mines of Paharia Bhorya site, more than 70 vehicles were inside.

Rescue operation could not begin due to night fog, the police said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached around 11am from Patna.

The local police and administration were also involved in the rescue operation.

The Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) has sent a team to the spot to investigate.

According to a DGMS official, the safety measures were overlooked during mining.

The locals said there was a crack in the heap of mud which collapsed and blocked the entry point of the mine.

Mining operations were taking place about 200 feet beneath the ground.

