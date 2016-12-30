Ram Gopal Varma wants to touch Aamir’s feet

Aamir Khan and Ram Gopal Varma had a fallout during the making of Rangeela (1995). Creative differences cropped up and Ramu had vowed never to work with Mr Perfectionist again.

Over two decades later, Ramu has publicly said that he is in awe of the star. After watching Dangal, he tweeted:

> Superstars never grew up beyond wanting to look forever young and wanting to show six-packs even after 50 and then comes Aamir in Dangal.

> “Want to touch Aamir`s feet for his ever growing sincerity which was always there, but it impossibly seems to be growing taller.

> Other Khans presuppose the audience to be dumb which I, too, think they are, but Aamir respects and caters to their intelligence hidden behind.

> Aamir Khan`s films force the world to take India seriously and the other Khans` films make India look regressive.

> Seeing Dangal, I feel all of us in the entire industry, including the other Khans, should learn gymnastics, martial arts and kick ourselves.

Source: mid-day.com