Rohingya issue: 13 Nobel laureates write open letter to UNSC

Thirteen Nobel laureates including Muhammad Yunus and nine other global leaders on Thursday wrote an open letter to the United Nations Security Council to end human crisis of Rohingyas in Myanmar.

The global leaders noted that a human tragedy amounting to ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity is unfolding in Myanmar, according to a press release of Yunus Centre on Thursday night.

They were also very critical of the inaction of Myanmar leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

‘Despite repeated appeals to Aung San Suu Kyi we are frustrated that she has not taken any initiative to ensure full and equal citizenship rights of the Rohingyas. Suu Kyi is the leader and is the one with the primary responsibility to lead, and lead with courage, humanity and compassion,’ read the open letter.

The signatories included 13 Nobel peace laureates, two Nobel medicine laureates, a journalist, philanthropists and rights activists, said the Yunus Centre press release.

The Nobel peace laureates are Muhammad Yunus (2006), José Ramos-Horta (1996), Máiread Maguire (1976), Betty Williams (1976), Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1984), Oscar Arias (1987), Jody Williams (1997), Shirin Ebadi (2003), Tawakkol Karman (2011), Leymah Gbowee (2011) and Malala Yousafzai (2014).

The two Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine are Sir Richard J Roberts (1993) and Elizabeth Blackburn (2009).