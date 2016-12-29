Kiwis set 252-run target for Tigers

Hosts New Zealand have set a target of 252 runs for Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Saxton Oval in Nelson of New Zealand today.

The Kiwis managed to score 251 runs losing all wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza chose to field first and the pacer himself led a Kiwi onslaught, removing Martin Guptill in the very first over for a duck.

Taskin Ahmed then sent Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (14) back to the pavillion while Shakib Al Hasan also picked up last match`s hero Tom Latham (22) as the hosts were soon down to 47 for 3.

Neil Broom who scored unbeaten 109 runs in 107 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes to keep his team in the game, saved Kiwi from blushes. But Bangladesh bowlers staged a great performance to bundle out hosts New Zealand for 251 runs.

Other players of New Zealand could not bid much resistance and the Tigers restricted the Kiwis to a decent 251. James Neesham and Luke Ronchi scored 28 and 35 runs respectively in the match.

Mashrafe was the most successful bowler, bagging three wickets while Taskin and Shakib claimed two each. Subashis and Mosaddek Hossain grabbed one wicket apiece.

Bangladesh brought three new faces — wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, pacer Subashis Roy and spinner Tanbir Hayder their ODI debut in the match.