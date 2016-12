Ferry services on Kaurakandi-Shimulia route in the Padma River resumed around 10:30am on Tuesday nearly after seven and half hours of disruption due to dense fog.

Abdus Salam, manager of Kaurakandi of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), confirmed the news.

He said, ferry and water vessel services were stopped on the route to avert unwanted incident due to thick fog from 3:00am on Tuesday, he added.