Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput discuss exes-count

Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to sizzle the couch on Koffee with Karan’s next episode. The latest promo features the couple talking about their lives.

Shahid says that he is still coming to know of Mira Rajput’s ex-boyfriends. When Karan Johar asks what is her ex-count, Shahid says it is just as good as his. Mira Rajput reveals that Shahid’s most annoying habit is that he burps a lot.

Also, the promo gives away a big spoiler. At the end of the small promo we see the koffee hamper placed next to Shahid on the couch. Which means Mira lost out to Shahid in the rapid fire round. Though Mira will be no less than fire on the show. Reports suggest that Karan Johar was left heavily impressed by Mira’s confidence during the episode.

Also, what the promo doesn’t reveal is the name of Mira’s favourite movie. When she was asked about her favourite Shahid Kapoor film, Mira revealed on the show that she loves, “Jab We Met” in which he was paired with ex flame Kareena Kapoor Khan. Also, A source from the set revealed to the tabloid that Mira and Shahid discussed about their marriage for the first time on KWK. Mira revealed how Shahid’s father – Pankaj Kapur and mother – Supriya Pathak met Mira over dinner in Delhi.

Last episode’s guests were Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. They were a laugh riot and totally relatable if you are a big time anti-social person. Katrina Kaif made revelations like she wanted to tie Akshay Kumar rakhi, but eventually had to settle for Arjun Kapoor.

Source: bollywoodlife.com