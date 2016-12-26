2 female militants put on 7-day remand

A court in Dhaka placed two female militants on a 7-day remand in a case filed under the anti-terrorism act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Meher Nigar Suchana passed the order after hearing on Monday.

The two militants are – Jebunnahar Shila, wife of former major Jahidul Islam who also was killed in a raid and Ayesha Siddika alias Trisha, wife of fugitive militant Musa.

Earlier, Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit produced them before the court, seeking a 10-day remand.

On Sunday, police filed a case with Dakshin Khan Police Station around 10:30pm under anti-terrorism act.

On Saturday night, acting on a tip-off, the CTTC unit of the Dakshinkhan Thana Police conducted drive at house no-50 (Surya Vila) at Ashkona.

A female militant blew herself up and a 14-year-old boy, son of deceased “Neo JMB” leader Tanvir Kaderi, got killed.

Besides, two women — wife of Major (retd) Jahid, allegedly the trainer of Gulshan and Sholakia attackers, and wife of “Neo JMB” leader Maynul Musa — surrendered with two babies.