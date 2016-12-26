JSD to comply with President`s decision

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) will comply with the decision taken by the President over the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC) that will arrange the next parliamentary election.

JSD General Secretary Shirin Akter told this to reporters after holding a dialogue over the EC formation with President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban around 5:00pm on Monday.

Earlier around 3:30pm, a 12-member delegation of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) led by its President Hasanul Haque Inu went to Bangabhaban to sit with President Abdul Hamid over the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC).

Shirin Akter said JSD has demanded enacting a new law for the formation of the Election Commission as per Article 118 of the Constitution.

Over the EC formation, she also demanded inclusion of those persons who have strong belief in the spirit of the War of Liberation.

The tenure of the current EC, led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, expires in February next year.

The President began the talks with different political parties following the issue.

Earlier, the President sat with the BNP on December 18, Jatiya Party on December 20, LDP and Krishak Sramik Janata League on December 22 over formation of the new EC.