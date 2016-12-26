PM praises law enforcers for curbing militancy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina praised the law enforcing agencies for their effective role in curbing militancy.

The Premier came up with praise while addressing a regular cabinet meeting at her secretariat office on Monday.

She said, “Our law enforcers are capable to curb militancy. The government is alert on the context of militancy curbing.”

Wishing anonymity, a minister in the meeting said, “Discussion took place on drive at Ashkona militant den. The Prime Minister praised the law enforcers for their courageous steps against militancy.”