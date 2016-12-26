Man knifed dead in capital

A knife-wielding assailant killed a man at Malibagh in Dhaka on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar Mandal, 40.

Sources said that the victim’s family members went to his native village and only he was staying at the Dhaka’s rented house. But, the house owner phoned victim’s family members, saying someone injured Abdus Sattar with lethal weapon.

Later, the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he died under treatment around 1:30pm.

Confirming the matter, DMCH police outpost Sub-Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was kept at hospital morgue.