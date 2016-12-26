Tigers under pressure

Bangladesh 118/4 in 25 overs against New Zealand 341/7 in 50 overs.

Just as Bangladesh tried to grab hold of the match, Tom Latham and Colin Munro yanked it away with a 158-run fifth wicket stand that formed the bedrock of New Zealand`s 341 for 7 in Christchurch. Munro pumped oxygen into the innings when it was needed most with a 61-ball 87, whereas Latham was in the middle from start to almost finish, with his career-best 137.

New Zealand`s total on Boxing Day was their highest against Bangladesh, beating the 338 for 4 they made 26 years ago. Much of the work towards that came from Latham. His second ODI hundred came with a mighty pull off Taskin Ahmed in the 40th over. The same shot through midwicket got him to his highest score. He timed the ball well throughout his innings, starting with a punch through the covers in the third over. His first six was a pick-up over square-leg off Soumya Sarkar, before he dropped anchor.

His lasting till the 48th over of the innings was necessary for New Zealand considering the way they started. Hagley Oval had provided a pitch with true pace and bounce and all a batting side needed was partnerships. Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to put runs on the board but wouldn`t have been pleased that every time two of his men seemed to have the measure of Bangladesh, they would falter.

Mustafizur, in his first international match since July, got rid of Martin Guptill with a slower ball in the sixth over. Williamson had seemed solid, becoming the joint-fourth fastest to 4,000 ODI runs in his 96th innings, but was caught behind off a Taskin Ahmed short ball for 31. Shakib Al Hasan then removed comeback man Neil Broom and allrounder James Neesham in the space of 4.1 overs, both leg-before playing back to full length deliveries. New Zealand were 158 for 4 in the 29th over and their middle order was exposed.

In a matter of a few overs, that turned from liability to strength. Munro walked in, struck the fifth ball he faced for six and backed it up with a rasping cover drive off Shakib. This display meant Latham was able to concentrate on runs rather than worrying about what would happen if he, the set batsman, fell. They lifted the score by 70 between the 30th and 40th overs, setting an excellent platform for the final 10. After Latham reached his hundred – on his home ground, watched by his father Rod in the stands – Munro moved to his third fifty, peppering the boundaries at square leg and long-on.

Bangladesh conceded 103 runs in the last ten overs, but more grating was the three dropped catches during the New Zealand innings. Though one might argue that none of them cost much, Bangladesh`s bowling and fielding suggested they were slow on the draw. Mustafizur, who finished with two wickets, was returning from shoulder surgery on his bowling arm. Mashrafe Mortaza faded away after his first spell and Taskin was far too short for most of his nine overs. The lead spinner, Shakib had to settle for his most expensive three-for while part-timers Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek Hossain hardly looked penetrating in their combined 11 overs. It begged the question: why didn`t Mashrafe use Mahmudullah at all?

Source: ESPNcricinfo