RMG factories in Ashulia to reopen today

The shut RMG factories in Ashulia will be reopened from today (Monday).

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) authority took the decision Sunday evening.

BGMEA president Siddiqur Rahman made the declaration in a press conference at BGMEA Bhaban in the capital.

Meanwhile, he also urged the workers to join their work.

Factory owners claimed that they are facing Tk 80 crore loss in a day due to workers` unrest. Following the matter, the authority decided to reopen the factories from December 26.

On December 20, the association closed these 55 factories in the area amid demonstration by workers over salary hike.