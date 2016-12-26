US envoy to Israel summoned over UN settlement vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has summoned the US ambassador to Israel hours after envoys of all other UN Security Council members were asked to appear before the foreign ministry for voting for a resolution condemning settlements on Palestinian territories.

Dan Shapiro, who was excluded from earlier summons targeting 14 UNSC member states, was on Sunday called to discuss the US decision to abstain, which enabled the adoption of the resolution. Ahead of the vote, Netanyahu had called on the US to block the text.

Washington confirmed the summons, saying that Shapiro would meet Netanyahu “this evening”.

On Friday the Council passed the first resolution since 1979 condemning Israel over its settlement policy.

The resolution demands “Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem”.

It says settlements have “no legal validity” and are “dangerously imperilling the viability of the two-state solution.”

Netanyahu has asked the foreign ministry to prepare an “action plan” to present to the security cabinet within a month over how to handle Israel`s relations with UN institutions.

“We will do all it takes so Israel emerges unscathed from this shameful decision,” Netanyahu said.

By way of rebuke of the vote, Israel`s Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman also announced on Sunday that Israel was cutting civilian coordination with Palestinians.

