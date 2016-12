A Russian plane has disappeared from radar just minutes after take-off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russian media say.

They are quoting a source at the emergency ministry as saying the missing aircraft is a Tu-154.

Between 70 and 100 people are reported to be on board the plane.

Unconfirmed reports say the aircraft belongs to the defence ministry, flying to Syria`s Latakia province. Russian officials have so far made no comment.

