59 Ashulia factories shut for 5 days

Some 59 readymade garments (RMG) factories at Ashulia industrial area remain closed for five days due to the incident of labour unrest demanding for wage hike.

The law and order situation is under control in the industrial hub as workers have not brought out any programme for these five days. Yet, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has not taken decision to open the factories.

Meanwhile workers of Designer Jeans joined their works on Sunday morning. More workers were seen in front of several other factories who came in order to join their works. But they could not enter the factories as these were closed. Police, later, removed the workers from the factory premises.

Police said the workers would able to join their works after BGMEA announcement in this regard.

Meanwhile, nine cases have been filed against nearly two thousand workers and labour leaders for allegedly instigating the unrest. At least 30 people were arrested in the incident. More than three hundred workers of the different factories have been suspended over the incident.