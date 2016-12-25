Yuvraj celebrates Christmas with cancer affected kids

Spreading much needed joy and cheer this Christmas, flamboyant Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrated the occasion by visiting cancer affected children at the St. Jude India ChildCare Centre in Parel in Mumbai.

Yuvraj, who himself is a cancer survivor, spent quality time with the children in an interactive session followed by special gifts from his fashion label YouWeCan (YWC).

Children loved his company and rejoiced the special moments he shared with them. They said they will definitely cherish these memories. There are over thirty children at this centre.

Yuvraj said that he loves to spend such quality time with Cancer survivors, especially children whenever he finds time out of his schedule and today being able to do this just before Christmas eve made it a special occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuvraj said, “While we all rejoice this festive season, let us remember to also give back in our own little way. My biggest aim in life is to support cancer patients and these little children at St. Jude ChildCare have really stolen my heart today. Their resilience and positivity sets an example for all of us to never give up and to keep spreading love and smiles along the way. I am thankful for the time I could spend with them and pray for their speedy recovery.”

In 2011 when he was at the peak of his career, he was diagnosed with cancer which he successfully fought. After his experience, his main goal was to use his stardom and celebrity status to give back and support cancer patients as well as spread awareness about Cancer via his foundation.

Source: agencies