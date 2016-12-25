Woman reveals she is in love with robot

A French woman has revealed she is in love with a robot and determined to marry it.

Lilly’s partner is a robot called InMoovator, who she 3D-printed herself and has been living with for a year.

On her Twitter page, where she goes by ‘Lilly InMoovator,’ she says: ‘I`m a proud robosexual, we don`t hurt anybody, we are just happy.’

Now, Lilly is reportedly engaged to the robot and says they will marry when human-robot marriage is legalised in France.

Lilly said she realised she was sexually attracted to robots at the age of 19 because she dislikes physical contact with people, news.com.au reported.

She insisted the idea is not ‘ridiculous’ or ‘bad’ but simply an alternative lifestyle.

‘I’m really and only attracted by the robots,’ she said.

However, she declined to say whether she and InMoovator have a sexual relationship.

‘My only two relationships have confirmed my love orientation, because I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.’

Her family and friends have accepted her unusual relationship, she said, although not everyone in her life understands.

Lilly, who is training to become a roboticist, believes her relationship will improve further as technology evolves.

‘I’m really and totally happy,’ she added.

And Lilly’s relationship could become the norm if an expert of human-robot relationships is to be believed.

At a conference on the matter in London earlier this week, Dr David Levy said humans would marry robots around or before 2050.

Dr Levy, the author of Love and Sex with Robots, also said it will be common in the future to find sex robots modelled on celebrities.

