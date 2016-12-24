2 militants killed in suicide bombing

Two militants including a female were killed as they blew up bombs during an operation conducted by law enforces at a militant den at Ashkona in the capital`s Dakshinkhan area.

Police cordoned off the house around 2:00am on Saturday. Later, two women along with their two children came out from the building around 9:30am. They informed police over staying three more militants inside the house.

Law enforcers started operation at the militant around 12:30pm.

Sound of firing has been heard several times inside the building since the operation started.

Earlier militants hurled two hand-bombs from their den around 12:24pm, causing wounded Shafi Ahmed, Inspector of bomb disposal unit of police. He was later whisked off to a hospital.

Police also threw tear shell after militants had hurled bombs.

A militant exploded bombs tied to the body, police claimed.

Earlier Counter Terrorism and Transnational Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) cordoned off Surjo Bhaban at Ashkona of the Dakshinkhan area early Saturday.