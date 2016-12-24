Chief Justice slams politicians

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha has come down heavily on politicians for barriers on way to hold a free and fair election in the country.

He said, “A democratic government will rule the country for five years. But, the government will not be able to arrange a free and fair election, it is obviously bankruptcy for politicians.”

The Chief Justice came up with the remarks while speaking at a programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Saturday noon.

Referring the caretaker government system, CJ said, “A quarter made questioned the judiciary through amending the constitution to conduct election by an undemocratic government. The former chief justice got involved in politics as he became the chief of caretaker government.”

It is undeniable that democratic government is must for flourishing the democracy. But, it is not a solution to establish an undemocratic government replacing the democratic one. It is obviously bankruptcy for politicians, he added.