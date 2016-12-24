Walton Champion in Corporate Cricket

Sport Desk: Walton have become the Champion in T-20 Corporate Cricket Tournament, the biggest event in the country’s corporate sports arena.

Walton became the champion beating Symphony Brand’s Edison Group by 67 runs in a high-voltage final match at Dhaka Residential Model College field in the capital on Saturday (December 24).

This is the second corporate cricket championship for Walton.

Earlier, winning toss, Walton opted to bat first and scored 141 runs by eight wickets.

In reply, Edison Group managed to score 74 runs losing all wickets.

Walton’s Shakil scored 60 runs facing 52 balls with two sixes and four boundaries.

Shakil won Man of the Match award for his outstanding performance in the match.

Gazi Television broadcast the match live.

From the very beginning, Walton was a favourite team of the tournament, which was participated by 24 renowned corporate houses of the country. The tournament started on November 18.