BFF names squad for SAFF women’s football

Sport Desk: Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced the 20-member squad for the Nepal bound national team for the upcoming SAFF Championship, which will get underway from December 26 Kanchanjunga Stadium in Siliguri.

In the 20-women squad, most of the young players got scope in the team while five seniors also named for the tournament.

The 20-women squad: Sabina Akter, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar, Mossammat Nargis Khatun, Masura Parvin, Sanjida Akhter, Maynu Marma, Mossamat Mishrat Jahan Moushumi, Mossammat Sirat Jahan Shopna, Sabina Khatun, Marzia, Srimoti Krishna Rani Sarkar, Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Maria Manda, Anai Mogini, Mossammat Israt Jahan Ratna, Anuching Mogini, Mossammat Rawshan Ara, Mossammat Munmun Aktar, Mahmuda Akter.