N’ganj people get their expected leader finally

Narayanganj election is the buzzword now across the country. The Election Commission successfully completed the polls in a peaceful and fair manner. And the people of the vital city near Dhaka got their expected leader.

Awami League candidate Selina Hayat Ivy triumphed again in the much-hyped Narayangaj mayoral election.

Selina Hayat Ivy beat Sakhawat Hossain Khan with a margin of around 80,000 votes to become the mayor of Narayanganj for the second straight time on Thursday (December 22).

The interested fact is- BNP candidate Sakhawat said he was satisfied with the overall voting condition. Later, he alleged there were anomalies in counting the ballots.

Lot of tensions and rumors prevailed before every poll and the NCC election was not different in that sense. But, finally leaving all types of tension of untoward incidents, Election Commission succeeded to provide a peaceful poll there.

After the Narayanganj polls, it can say that there is no doubt that if any government wants to hold a free fair and credible election then it is possible.

Election Working Group (EWG) said Narayanganj City Corporation polls are the fairest polls held under the incumbent Election Commission, under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner CEC Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.

EWG Director Abdul Alim said, “The Election Working Group did not observe any incident of violence or vote rigging and found voters participation substantial amid multiple layers of high security.”

Before the polls, BNP backed-candidate Sakhawat Hossain Khan had said he is going to accept the results if voting is ‘fair’.

However, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a news briefing at the party’s central office demanded judicial investigation into the alleged ‘vote rigging’ in the polls.

The Narayanganj election is proving that it is possible to hold credible elections. The latest election in Narayanganj could be an ideal model as the two top opponent aspirants maintained peace and discipline throughout their campaigns.

Such type of mindset is required at the level of national politics as well. The Narayanganj election was free and credible due to this only mentality among contesters.

Officially there are about 800,000 people in port city of Narayanganj. West side of Narayanganj is more industrial while east is more commercial. So, there is no doubt that the Narayanganj polls play a vital role in capital’s development, politics and economics.

Narayanganj election was very much important in the ongoing political context. People of the whole country were waiting to see the mindset in politicians, contesters and overall election procedures.

The national election is knocking at the door again. All the political parties started dialogue with President Abdul Hamid centering the upcoming national polls. People now started to believe that election can be hold without violence and peaceful manners.

We general people also expect free, fair and peaceful election in future. If such type of calm and quiet political situation continues. And only then people from all walks of life will cast their votes to choose their future leaders leaving hesitation and fear.