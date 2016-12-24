Self-bomb wounded female militant dies

Law enforcers started operation at a militant den at Ashkona in the capital`s Dakshinkhan area around 12:30pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile a female militant died as she exploded a crude bomb in front of the building.

Sound of firing has been heard several times inside the building since the operation started. The firing also continues till the report was filed.

Earlier militants hurled two hand-bombs from their den around 12:24pm, causing wounded Shafi Ahmed, Inspector of bomb disposal unit of police. He was later whisked off to a hospital.

Police also threw tear shell after militants had hurled bombs.

A militant exploded bombs tied to the body, police claimed.

Earlier Counter Terrorism and Transnational Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) cordoned off Surjo Bhaban at Ashkona of the Dakshinkhan area early Saturday.