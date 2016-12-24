Movement of restoring voting right partially successful

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the movement for restoring voting right of people has been partially successful through Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election.

He said, “BNP is continuously demonstrating for restoring the voting and democratic rights for people. It has partially been successful through NCC election.”

The BNP stalwart came up with the remarks while visiting Mahmudur Rahman Manna who is undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University on Saturday noon.