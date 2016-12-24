Tight security at Ashulia, RMG factories remain closed

Some 59 readymade garments (RMG) factories at Ashulia industrial area remain closed for Saturday over the incident of labour unrest demanding for wage hike.

As a tense situation is prevailing in the industrial hub, RAB, Police and BGB have been deployed to avert any unwanted incident there.

Law enforcers warned workers through loudspeakers in case of gathering around the factories. Vehicle movement has been restricted on Baipail-Abdullahpur Road. No unexpected incident was reported in the area since Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, seven cases have been filed against nearly one thousand and five hundred workers and labour leaders for allegedly instigating the unrest. At least 30 people were arrested in the incident.