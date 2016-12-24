Salman Khan tops Forbes India celebrity 100 list

Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan has beaten Shah Rukh Khan in the India’s Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2016. Shah Rukh Khan was the top contender in the earlier year and ‘Sultan Star’ Salman made it this year. Not just SRK alone, the ‘Sultan Star’ has also beaten the likes of Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Deepika Padukone. His recent film Sultan made huge collections at the box office with an impressive amount Rs 300.45 crore. The film also bagged viewers raving apart from box office collections.

Forbes India magazine rank celebrities based on two parameters – entertainment related estimates of fame and earnings. The list was made considering the period from October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2016. Surprisingly, Aamir Khan failed to manage to be in the top 10. As ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ did not have any release in the period, Forbes couldn’t put forward his name. Amir neither has been seen hosting small screen nor judging shows as well.

On the other hand, Salman has two blockbusters during the period ‘Sultan’ and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ namely. Besides, Sallu bhai is also hosting the tenth season of the famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss.’ Salman’s earning marks 9.84 per cent of the Rs 2,745 crore, which the top 10 personalities alltogether make.

While King Khan has also got featured in Dilwale’ and ‘Fan’ films in the said period, both the movies aren’t successful. India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli surpassed Salman and SRK with his Rs 134.44 crore earning listed to the third spot.

‘Rustom’ Akshay Kumar on number 4, with earnings of Rs 203.03 crore, ranked 11 in terms of fame. Captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni located on number 5 with earnings of Rs 122.48 crore, ranked 4 on the fame scale. Deepika Padukone made sixth position and ‘Desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra ranked eighth with Rs 76 crore earnings.

Source: Agencies