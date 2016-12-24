Law enforcers cordon off suspected militant den

Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit is now conducting an operation at a suspected militant den in the capital’s Dakshinkhan.

Members of CTTC unit began to launch the operation in the ground floor of a three-storey building, Surjo Vila early Saturday.

Law enforcers have cordoned off the house. Residents of the building’s other flats have been removed.

Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, we suspect that women and children are residing there with militants.

“We have asked them (militants) to surrender through a loudspeaker but we are yet to get any response,” he said.