Want to get love, nothing else: Ivy

The re-elected Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) mayor Selina Hayat Ivy has expressed her hope to get love from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She said, “I just want to get your (PM) love and have no will to get anything else.”

Ivy said this while speaking at Gonobhabon on Friday evening. She went there to meet PM as she won the mayoral race beating BNP candidate in NCC held on December 22.

“NCC polls has proved that it is possible to hold any election peacefully and fairly under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government,” Ivy added.

She said, “NCC voters showed what democracy is. I have no demand for myself, but Narayanganj dwellers demanded for a bridge. Hope, the construction works of the bridge would be started very soon.”

Ivy said, “The leader (Sheikh Hasina) gave me the boat (symbol), Narayanganj people secured its honour. I expressed gratitude to the leader again. I want to stick with development of NCC for next five years.”

Ivy, the ruling Awami League candidate, bagged 1,75, 611 votes, beating her nearest rival BNP`s Shakhawat Hossain Khan by 79,567 votes. Shakhawat got 96,044 votes, according to results announced by the returning officer (RO) on Thursday night.

She also won a landslide victory in the city for the first time on October 30, 2011.