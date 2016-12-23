BNP finds no word to comment: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said BNP is not finding any words now to make comment over Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election as voters gave an appropriate answer through it.

She said, “BNP is not finding now any word to comment over NCC polls. I hear that the party now is demanding judicial probe into `vote rigging`. It is like something to say when nothing is found.”

The Premier came up with the remarks while speaking at Gonobhabon after re-elected NCC mayor Selina Hayat Ivy colled on her on Friday evening.

Sheik Hasina said, “I had a belief and confidence on NCC people that they would cast their votes for boat symbol, for Ivy, if they got chance to practice their franchise.”

Referring that the inception of BNP was illegal as Ziaur Rahman grabbed the state power on gunpoint, Prime Minister said, “Now my question is how BNP shows its face before the nation and why people cast their votes in favour of it.