BNP alleges vote rigging, demands judicial probe

BNP has alleged vote rigging in the Narayanganj City Corporation election and demanded forming judicial body to probe the matter.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation at a press conference held at the party’s Nayapaltan office on Friday.

He said presence of voters were thin as army was not deployed during the election.

Rizvi also said the election commission should seriously look into the allegation raised by BNP nominated mayoral candidate Shakhawat Hossain that subtle rigging took place in the NCC polls.

He also alleged anomalies in the counting of votes. He pointed out that in one centre, the presiding officer himself said there were 1,000 votes cast but during the count, it turned out to be 1,300 votes, of which AL candidate secured 800 votes.

The BNP candidate lost to Awami League’s Ivy by a margin of 79,568 votes in Thursday’s keenly watched elections.