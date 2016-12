Narayanganj: Newly elected mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy has visited BNP’s Sakhawat Hossain Khan in his home after defeating him in the election.

Ivy brought sweets to his home in the city’s Khanpur Kazipara area around 10.45am on Friday.

Sakhawat told Ivy he wanted to cooperate, urging her to take stern measures against drugs and terror.

Ivy’s bother Ali Reza was also with her.

Sakhawat Hossain Khan and his wife welcomed Selina Hayat Ivy at their house.