Kangana praises Aamir Khan`s performance

It`s two days to go before Aamir Khan`s much awaited `Dangal` hits the theatres. Kangana Ranaut along with Aamir`s daughter Ira Khan attended the film screening held at a suburban theatre.

Kangana, who walked out of the theatre awed by the extraordinary performance delivered by the actors said, “I am quite sure ki sabko bohot achi lagegi film. (I am quite sure that everybody is going to like the film) It`s really nice. Sabki performances bohot achi hai. Aise koi hai nahi jiski performance bohot behtareen hai nahi. Bohot he behtareen film hai and I think it`s a must watch for everyone. (Everyone`s performance is just outstanding. There is nobody in the film whose performance is not nice and I think Dangal is a must-watch).”

Kangana was particularly impressed with the performance of the girls in the film. Praising them the actress said, “Itna acha train kia hai unhone ki aisa lagta hai ki professional level ki lag rahi hain (They have been trained so well that they all look like professionals wrestlers).”

Well, after this the anticipation for the film has shot up even more. The film releases on 23rd November 2016. All the best team `Dangal`!

