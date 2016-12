Comilla: At least four people were killed and three others injured as a passenger bus collided head-on with a human-hauler (Laguna) in Sadar Dakhin upazila of Comilla on Friday morning.

The accident took place on the Comilla-Feni highway around 7:30am.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately.

Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Comilla Sadar Dakshin Model police station confirmed the news to risingbd.com