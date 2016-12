Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has agreed to become a brand ambassador for the civic body`s drive against open defecation, on Thursday visited a slum in Aarey Colony and took a stock of the situation.

A senior official of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said Salman visited the slum colony in unit no 7, Madras Pada.

Open defecation is prevalent in the area as toilets are not clean and their number is not adequate, the official said.

Source: Times of India