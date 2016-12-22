Ivy wins Narayanganj city polls

Awami League mayor candidate Selina Hayat Ivy has been elected in Narayanganj City Corporation election, according to unofficial result.

Ivy bagged 174,602 votes in 174 centers while nearest competitor BNP nominee Shakhawat Hossain Khan got 96,700 votes.

The total of 4,79,392 voters — 2,41,514 men and 2,37,878 women — was supposed to cast their votes to elect the city mayor, 27 ward councillors and nine women councillors from reserved seats.

Besides, 156 general councillor candidates contested the election in 27 wards, while there were 38 councillor contenders in nine reserved seats.

Earlier, voting in the elections to Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) concluded peacefully on Thursday afternoon.