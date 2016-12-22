NCC polls fair: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed said a fair and credible election has been held in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) as a whole.

After the end of voting, the CEC came up with the assertion at a press briefing at the EC media centre on Thursday afternoon.

He said, “The voters have cast their votes in a fair and peaceful atmosphere since morning. No report of chaos happened during the election.”

The Chief Election Commissioner thanked all people including law enforcers and media men who helped to hold the election in a fair and credible manner.

We beefed up security in the polling area so that every voter can undauntedly exercise their right to vote for the candidate of their choice, the CEC said.

Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed said, “The NCC polls have been held in a peaceful manner without any report of untoward incidents. Three persons today have been fined TK 8,000 as they violated the electoral code of conduct.”

We have conducted mobile courts in every center to oversee the overall situation of the election, he added.

A total of 195 candidates contested for 37 posts. Of them, seven contested for the mayoral post and 156 contested in 27 wards while 38 contested for nine women reserved seats.

A total of 4, 74,931 voters was expected to cast their ballots under 174 polling centers. Of them, 2, 41, 514 were male and 2, 37,878 were female voters.

Around 9,500 law enforcing members were deployed in Narayanganj city corporation areas to ensure peaceful election while 27 executive magistrates were on special duties during the election.

Besides, nine magistrates were working with mobile and striking force involved maintaining law and orders while 14 judicial magistrates were working at instant summary trials for election crimes.

All the mobile and striking forces including police, APBN, ANSAR, RAB, Coast Guard and BGB will continue their work till December 23.

During the election, 174 presiding officers, 1,304 assistant presiding officers and 2,608 poling officers performed their duties.