7 arrested over glitch in PM`s flight

Seven suspended officials of Bangladesh Biman have been arrested in a case filed over emergency landing of a Biman flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Hungary on November 27.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested them conducting drives in different places in the capital on Wednesday night.

Masudur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (media) of DMP, confirmed the news.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines suspended nine of its officials, including the seven, in two phases on November 30 and December 14, for their negligence that led to the emergency landing of the flight.

The Biman authorities filed the case with Airport Police Station on Tuesday night against the nine suspended staff.

The accused are Debesh Chowdhury, chief engineer (production); SA Siddique, chief engineer (quality assurance); Billal Hossain, principal engineer; engineers SM Rokonuzaman, Samiul Haque, Lutfor Rahman, Milon Chandra Biswas and Zakir Hossain and technician Siddiqur Rahman.