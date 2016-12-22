Voting in NCC polls begins

Narayanganj: All eyes are fixed on the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) that has gone to polls amid tight security.

The election is a prestige issue for both the ruling Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as AL-backed Selina Hayat Ivy and BNP-backed Shakhawat Hossain Khan are in the limelight of the election race.

The voting began at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.

A total of 195 candidates are contesting for 37 posts. Of them, seven are contesting for the mayoral post and 156 are contesting in 27 wards while 38 are contesting for nine women reserved seats.

A total of 4, 74,931 voters is expected to cast their ballots under 174 poling centers. Of them, 2, 41, 514 are male and 2, 37,878 are female voters.

8,000 law enforcing members have been deployed in Narayanganj city corporation areas to ensure peaceful election while 27 executive magistrates are on special duties during the election.

Besides, nine magistrates are working with mobile and striking force involved maintaining law and orders while 14 judicial magistrates are working at instant summary trials for election crimes.

All the mobile and striking forces including police, APBN, ANSAR, RAB, Coast Guard and BGB will continue their work till December 23.

During the election, 174 presiding officers, 1,304 assistant presiding officers and 2,608 poling officers are performing duties.