I will accept results if election is fair: Shakhawat

Narayanganj: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-backed candidate Shakhawat Hossain Khan has said that he will accept results if election is free and fair.

Shakhawat Hossain Khan said this after casting his vote at Adorsho School polling centre around 8.30am.

Voting in Narayanganj City Corporation began on Thursday morning amid tight security.

Voting began at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.

A total of 195 candidates are contesting for 37 posts. Of them, seven are contesting for the mayoral post and 156 are contesting in 27 wards while 38 are contesting for nine women reserved seats.