Ashulia RMG factories remain closed for 2nd day

Some 59 readymade garments (RMG) factories at Ashulia industrial area remain closed for the second day over the incident of labour unrest demanding for wage hike.

As a tense situation is prevailing at Jamgora area of the industrial hub, RAB, Police and BGB have been deployed to avert any unwanted incident there.

Though several workers were trying to gather in front of the factories on Thursday morning, law enforcers dispersed them immediately. Later, they returned home.

Meanwhile five labour leaders were held for allegedly instigating the movement on Wednesday night.

The detainees are president of Trinamul Garments Ashulia unit Al-Kamran, president of Swadhin Bangla Garments Federation Ashulia unit Shamim Ahmed, Secretary of the same unit Shakil Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Federation central committee Rafiqul Islam Sujon and Labour Front Ashulia unit`s president Soumitra.

Confirming the news, Mohsinul Quadir, Officer-in-Charge (OC), said specific allegations were found against the detainees to instigate the labour unrest.