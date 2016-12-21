CTTC unit to probe case over glitch in PM`s plane

Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will probe into the case filed in connection with the emergency landing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina`s aircraft in last month.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police`s Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman confirmed the matter to risingbd.com on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, a court in Dhaka fixed January 12 to submit probe report in a case filed over the case.

On Tuesday night (December 20), Bangladesh Biman Director (Engineer and Management) MM Asaduzzaman filed a case with Airport Police Station mentioning names of nine staff of Bangladesh Biman.

The accused are- Bangladesh Biman Chief Engineer (Production) Debesh Chowdhury, Chief Engineer (Quality Assurance) SA Siddique, Principal Engineer (Maintenance and System control) Billal Hossain, Engineer SM Rokonuzzaman, Samiul Haque, Lutfar Rahman, Milon Chandra Biswas, Jakir Hossain and Technician Siddiqur Rahman.