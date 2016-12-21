LDP urges President to take out distrust

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Col (Retd) Oli Ahmed urged President Md Abdul Hamid to take steps to remove existing distrust in the political parties.

Oli Ahmed said this while talking to journalists after the scheduled meeting with President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

He said, “We requested the President to remove the distrust as there is no trust on the Election Commission.”

Oli Ahmed also said they presented a 17-point proposal to the president during talks.

The party also placed a proposal for forming a five-member search committee to suggest the names of possible candidates to be appointed as the CEC and other ECs, he added.

Nasrin Siddiqui, secretary Habibur Rahman Bir Pratik, joint general secretary Iqbal Siddiqui, organising secretary Shafiqul Islam Delwar, central committee members Principal Abdur Rashid, Abdul Halim Sarker Lal, Hashmat Ali and Farid Ahmed attended the meeting.